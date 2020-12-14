UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hainan Hopes Russia To Use Future Free Trade Port To Enter Chinese Market

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 10:50 AM

Hainan Hopes Russia to Use Future Free Trade Port to Enter Chinese Market

HAIKOU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Russia could use China's free trade port that is being established in the island province of Hainan as an entry point for its goods into the Chinese market, the Hainan International Economic Development Bureau has told Sputnik.

The bureau has been established to attract foreign investment and provide assistance to foreign companies from across the globe.

"We are hoping that the Hainan free trade port will become a new platform for Russian goods to enter the Chinese market. By taking advantage of the 'zero-tariff' policy, Russian branded products could enter the Chinese market through the Hainan free trade port," the bureau said.

The bureau added that it was ready to provide service for Russian investors and had invited Russian businesses to participate in China's first international consumer goods fair scheduled for May 2021 in Haikou.

"The construction of the Hainan free trade port has opened opportunities for Hainan's cooperation with Russia. The sides could promote cooperation in the areas of energy, aviation as well as in the areas of culture, port and many others," the bureau stated.

In 2018, on the province's 30th anniversary, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the creation of a free trade zone and port in Hainan. In June 2020, the Chinese government released a roadmap for making Hainan a major international trade hub by 2050.

Related Topics

Russia China Haikou Hub May June 2018 2020 Market From Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 December 2020

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s Federal Customs Authority, HCT use canines ..

10 hours ago

UAE Government Media Office holds meeting on futur ..

11 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed crowns winner of Formula 1 Etihad A ..

12 hours ago

Dutch driver Verstappen finishes Formula 1 Etihad ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.