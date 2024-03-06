Hainan Sees Robust Offshore Duty-free Sales During Spring Festival Travel Rush
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 03:40 PM
HAIKOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) South China's island province of Hainan recorded total offshore duty-free sales of 7.41 billion Yuan (about 1.043 billion U.S. Dollars) during the 2024 Spring Festival travel rush, which began on Jan.
26 and ended .
During the period, 938,000 shoppers purchased 7.39 million duty-free products on the island, according to customs authorities in Haikou, the capital of Hainan.
In 2023, Haikou Customs recorded total offshore duty-free sales of 43.76 billion yuan.
