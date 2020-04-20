UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hair Salons, Tattoo Parlours Reopen In Denmark

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:31 PM

Hair salons, tattoo parlours reopen in Denmark

Small businesses such as hair salons, massage and tattoo parlours, dentists and driving schools reopened in Denmark on Monday after a five-week closure, as the country gradually eases restrictions aimed at curbing the new coronavirus

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Small businesses such as hair salons, massage and tattoo parlours, dentists and driving schools reopened in Denmark on Monday after a five-week closure, as the country gradually eases restrictions aimed at curbing the new coronavirus.

"I had an appointment weeks and weeks ago and I've been waiting to come. As soon as I saw there was an opening, I made a reservation," Merete Soendergaard, an IT consultant who was among the first through the doors at a hair salon in Copenhagen on Monday morning, told AFP.

The owner of the salon, Anne-Sophie Skjodt Villumsen, said she was happy to be able to reopen her business, noting that she was following the detailed health and safety guidelines put in place.

Clients have to disinfect their hands at the entrance, and must be given a single-use poncho to wear during their appointment.

Materials and surfaces have to be disinfected between clients as well.

Denmark began lifting its restrictions on April 15, when it started reopening preschools and Primary schools for children up to age 11.

Danes are, however, still urged to practice social distancing by keeping two metres (six feet) apart, gatherings of more than 10 people are banned, and cafes, restaurants, shopping centres and gyms will remain closed until May 10, as will middle and secondary schools.

At driving schools, instructors resumed work on Monday, though some expressed concerns about the "possible risk of infection" in cars, the head of the driving instructors' federation, Bent Grue, told AFP.

As of Monday, Denmark had 7,711 reported cases of the new coronavirus and 364 deaths.

Related Topics

Business Denmark April May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Foreign Minister discus ..

21 minutes ago

Financial and Economic Committee reviews 2020 gene ..

36 minutes ago

SRTI Park-based company produces 3D-printed face m ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charle ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy fines seven traders for tampering wi ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Chamber opens free registration for Sharja ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.