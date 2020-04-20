Hair salons, tattoo parlours reopen in Denmark

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Small businesses such as hair salons, massage and tattoo parlours, dentists and driving schools reopened in Denmark on Monday after a five-week closure, as the country gradually eases restrictions aimed at curbing the new coronavirus.

"I had an appointment weeks and weeks ago and I've been waiting to come. As soon as I saw there was an opening, I made a reservation," Merete Soendergaard, an IT consultant who was among the first through the doors at a hair salon in Copenhagen on Monday morning, told AFP.

The owner of the salon, Anne-Sophie Skjodt Villumsen, said she was happy to be able to reopen her business, noting that she was following the detailed health and safety guidelines put in place.

Clients have to disinfect their hands at the entrance, and must be given a single-use poncho to wear during their appointment.

Materials and surfaces have to be disinfected between clients as well.

Denmark began lifting its restrictions on April 15, when it started reopening preschools and Primary schools for children up to age 11.

Danes are, however, still urged to practice social distancing by keeping two metres (six feet) apart, gatherings of more than 10 people are banned, and cafes, restaurants, shopping centres and gyms will remain closed until May 10, as will middle and secondary schools.

At driving schools, instructors resumed work on Monday, though some expressed concerns about the "possible risk of infection" in cars, the head of the driving instructors' federation, Bent Grue, told AFP.

As of Monday, Denmark had 7,711 reported cases of the new coronavirus and 364 deaths.