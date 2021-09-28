UrduPoint.com

Haiti Accepts US Decision On Migrants Returns, Ready To Welcome Back Deported Citizens

Haiti will not interfere in the US migration policy, and will receive back its nationals expelled from the United States, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in an interview with CNN, commenting on the recent incidents of police abuse toward Haitian migrants

In recent weeks, some 4,000 Haitian migrants detained by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in the Del Rio town, Texas along the US-Mexico border, were deported to their homeland, which is currently suffering various hardships, including the effects of natural disasters and political instability, US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told the media outlet on Sunday. He justified the decision by mentioning the prevalence of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are not responsible for their (Haitian migrants) deportation (and) cannot interfere in the internal affairs of the United States," Henry said, adding "all Haitians who return to their native soil are entitled to a welcome.

Haiti has been beset by a set of major issues, including the deadly earthquake in August, which killed over 2,000 people; the political crisis, following the assassination of previous President Jovenel Moise on July 7, which was exacerbated by the postponement of the general election and the constitutional referendum in the country.

In a bid to escape from the quagmire of problems, thousands of Haitians rushed to Del Rio in recent weeks, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency and deploy border agents, including on horseback. Images shared on social media of CBP officers corralling the migrants have prompted criticism by activists.

