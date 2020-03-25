UrduPoint.com
Haiti Approves US Direct Charter Repatriation Flights Beginning Thursday - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 12:30 AM

Haiti Approves US Direct Charter Repatriation Flights Beginning Thursday - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Americans stranded in Haiti because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will be able to return to the United States on private charter flights scheduled for Thursday with the approval of the Haitian government, the US Embassy announced in a notice on Tuesday.

"Eastern Airlines (a private company) has the permission of the Haitian government to operate repatriation flights for American citizens wishing to depart Haiti and has scheduled additional flights for Thursday, March 26," the notice said.

Passengers must book and be ticketed directly by the airline, which has scheduled direct charter commercial flights, the notice added.

The pandemic has stranded American travelers in nations throughout the world amid restrictions imposed to fight the disease.

