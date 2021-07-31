UrduPoint.com

Haiti Arrests Another Police Officer Over Involvement In President's Murder

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 05:20 AM

PORT-AU-PRINCE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) AU-PRINCE, Haiti, July 31 (Sputnik) - A fourth Haitian police officer has been arrested during the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, the Haitian National Police said.

"They [arrested officers] accompanied the armed mercenaries at the time of the crime," Marie-Michelle Verrier, the police spokeswoman, told the press.

She did not provide any further details concerning their involvement in the July 7 events.

Three other police officers have already been arrested in the assassination case, while nine more agents were detained and their homes were searched by the FBI, Verrier said.

Moise was shot dead at his residence on July 7. His wife, Martine, was wounded and airlifted to a US hospital. Haitian police have identified 28 suspects in the assassination, and 27 of them have been arrested, including 18 Colombians, five Haitians and three US citizens. The Pentagon has confirmed that seven of the Colombians had received US military training.

