PORT-AU-PRINCE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) AU-PRINCE, August 6 (Sputnik) - The Haitian government appealed to the United Nations to receive help in the investigation into the assassination of the country's President Jovenel Moise, the Haitian embassy in the neighboring Dominican Republic said in a statement.

"The assistance requested from the world organization will represent, on the one hand, the formation of an international commission of inquiry to support the work of national authorities," the Haitian embassy said.

The letter from the Haitian Foreign Ministry to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres requested the creation of a special court to prosecute alleged killers and masterminds, citing a similar act of 2005 following a terrorist attack in Lebanon that killed 22 people, including Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.

The Haitian Foreign Ministry called the murder of the head of state an international crime since citizens of several countries participated in its organization, financing, and execution.

Attorney Peguy Jean of the Port-au-Prince Bar said no judge has taken up the case so far.

Two justices of the peace and two clerks of the court were forced into hiding after threats against them aimed at amending the preliminary court documents.

A few days after the assassination, the former prime minister of the ex-president Michel Martelly administration, Laurent Lamothe, asked to refer the case to the International Court of Justice. The deceased president's wife, Martine Moise, also appealed to the UN Security Council for help in the investigation.

Moise was shot dead at his residence in the early hours of July 7. His wife was wounded and had to receive treatment at an American hospital.

The Haitian authorities have already detained more than 40 people, including 18 Colombian citizens and five US citizens, as well as four police officers who were allegedly involved in this operation. The current head of the Haitian government, Ariel Henry, publicly doubted that there were responsible persons among those detained.