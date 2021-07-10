UrduPoint.com
Haiti Asks UN To Send Troops To Help With Security After Moise's Assassination - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 05:10 AM

Haiti Asks UN to Send Troops to Help With Security After Moise's Assassination - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Haiti has asked the United Nations to send troops to help protect key infrastructure following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, according to a letter from the prime minister's office seen by Reuters.

The letter is dated July 7, the day of Moise's assassination, and says that the UN assistance is needed "to support the efforts of the national police aiming to restablish security and public order in the whole territory."

Earlier media reports said that the government of Haiti had asked the US to send in troops (a limited number of around 500) to protect key infrastructure after the assassination. The US Defense Department refused to comment on Haiti's request for American troops and the State Department also refused to provide any comments to Sputnik.

More Stories From World

