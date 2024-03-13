Haiti awaits new govt, but UN-backed mission in doubt

PortauPrince, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Haiti on Tuesday readied for a new government after its prime minister agreed to step down over spiraling gang violence, but a planned UN-backed stability mission floundered when lead-nation Kenya put its role on hold.

Gang violence has plunged the Caribbean country into renewed chaos since last week, leaving public services shattered, many people displaced and bodies strewn in the streets.

The capital Port-au-Prince was largely calm Tuesday after Prime Minister Ariel Henry -- who has been stuck abroad since the latest unrest erupted -- announced overnight he would resign.

Gangs who rule much of the city had demanded Henry's departure after they launched a series of attacks on police stations, prisons and other infrastructure.

But Haiti has been in a cycle of violence for years, and Henry's resignation is not certain to help ordinary people who face worsening shortages of food and medicine.

"What we can hope for right now is a lull, but we know that the lay of the land will remain quite challenging in the future," World Food Programme (WFP) country director Jean-Martin Bauer said from Haiti.

"Taking your kids to school, going to the supermarket, going to work, all these things are extremely risky."

WFP said it can not get food into Port-au-Prince, and that 1.4 million people nationwide face emergency levels of food scarcity.