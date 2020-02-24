UrduPoint.com
Haiti Cancels Carnival Following Deadly Violence Between Police And Army - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 10:20 AM

Haiti Cancels Carnival Following Deadly Violence Between Police and Army - Statement

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) The Haitian government said Monday it has canceled an annual carnival in capital city Port-au-Prince following a deadly clash between protesting police officers and military forces Sunday.

At least one soldier and one police officer were killed in an hours-long gunfight after a protest by Haitian police officers over wages and working conditions turned violent not far from the presidential residence, Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste reported.

"To avoid possible bloodshed, the government informs the population of the decision to abolish the carnival in Port-au-Prince and calls on the people to remain calm," said a statement published on Haitian Ministry of Communications' Facebook.

According to the newspaper, the violence began when protesters attempted to vandalize the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Haiti in the city center not far from the National Palace.

The protest and violence was centered around Champ de Mars which was scheduled to hold an annual Mardi Gras carnival, Le Nouvelliste reported

Haiti has been experiencing sociopolitical turmoil beginning late last year when a wave of anti-government protests paralyzed the country.

