Haiti Capital 'paralyzed' As State Of Emergency Tightens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 12:00 AM

PortauPrince, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Haiti's capital was largely shut down Monday with residents only venturing out for essentials, AFP reporters witnessed, as authorities imposed a state of emergency after a deadly attack on a prison that freed thousands of inmates.

The prison break came in a new spate of extreme violence sweeping through Port-au-Prince, where armed gangs who control much of the city have wreaked havoc since last week.

An AFP reporter said some locals were on the street looking to buy water and fuel the morning after the state of emergency and a nighttime curfew were declared.

Schools and banks were closed, and people sheltered for safety in schools, sports venues, gyms and public buildings, often without adequate toilets, health facilities or drinking water.

"This morning the city is paralyzed," Carlotta Pianigiani, a coordinator in Port-au-Prince for the Alima Medical NGO, told AFP.

"Public transport is practically at a standstill, private vehicles are rare and schools are closed. The day is uncertain and some roads are also barricaded."

She said 15,000 people were displaced in weeks of recent unrest and that the largest public hospital suspended operation last week, adding that the security situation was "already very tense."

The gangs say they want to oust Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who has led the crisis-wracked Caribbean nation since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021.

About a dozen people died in the violence at the National Penitentiary in the capital on Saturday night, AFP observed, with only a few of the estimated 3,800 inmates still inside.

- PM still abroad? -

In a statement late Sunday, the Haitian government said security forces would "use all legal means at their disposal to enforce the curfew and detain those who violate it."

It said the government would "re-establish order and take the appropriate measures to take back control."

Haiti's government is notoriously weak -- kidnapping and other violent crime is rampant and gangs are often better armed than the police.

Gang leaders and suspects charged in the assassination of Moise were among those incarcerated in the prison, located close to the National Palace, the Haitian daily Le Nouvelliste said.

It said the prison had been under surveillance by the attackers using drones.

Powerful gang leader Jimmy Cherisier, known by the nickname Barbecue, said in a video posted on social media that the armed groups were acting in concert "to get Prime Minister Ariel Henry to step down."

It was not immediately clear if Henry had returned to Haiti after a trip to Kenya.

The UN Security Council in October approved an international police support mission to Haiti that Nairobi had agreed to lead, but a Kenyan court ruling has thrown its future into doubt.

On Friday, Henry signed an accord in Nairobi with Kenyan President William Ruto on deploying the force.

Haiti, the Western hemisphere's poorest nation, has been in turmoil for years, and the 2021 presidential assassination plunged the country further into chaos.

No elections have taken place since 2016 and the presidency remains vacant.

More Stories From World