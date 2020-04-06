Haiti Confirms 1st COVID-19 Related Death, Registers 21 Active Cases - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Haiti has confirmed its first coronavirus-related death, the local Haiti Press Network news agency reported, citing the country's Health Ministry.

According to the health authorities, so far the Caribbean nation has registered 21 COVID-19 cases. With a total population of 11 million people, only 250 residents have been tested for the new virus.

The media outlet reported, citing the ministry, that the deceased was a 55-year-old man with diabetes and hypertension, which made him more vulnerable to the coronavirus infection.

A source told the news agency that he was a lawyer, who had worked in the capital of Haiti in the city of Port-au-Prince.

In late March, Haiti decided to close schools, universities and businesses to fight the spread of COVID-19. The country's government also decided to introduce a curfew and to ban any gatherings involving more than 10 people.