Haiti Contacted US After President's Assassination, Int'l Help Welcome - Envoy To Sputnik

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 01:20 AM

Haiti Contacted US After President's Assassination, Int'l Help Welcome - Envoy to Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The Embassy of Haiti contacted the US authorities after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise and Washington is looking into what it can do to help, Haitian Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We did contact the United States, the White House today," Edmond said. "We believe they are trying to see how they can help. And any other international help would be welcome. But the most important thing is to keep trying to catch those killers, because we certainly believe they were not themselves carrying out a job, probably they have been paid for. So we need to identify who is behind, it is very important.

