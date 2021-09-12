(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Haiti's Directorate for Civil Protection (DCP) has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry after he was summoned for questioning in the investigation of President Jovenel Moise's murder.

The country's chief public prosecutor, Bedford Claude, invited Henry to come to the Public Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday to testify in the case after reports showed that he had several phone calls, including two on July 7, the day of Moise's assassination, with one of the main suspects, Joseph Felix Badio. Local mobile operator Digicel confirmed that a call between Henry and Badio took place several hours after the murder.

In the name of the right to the truth and in order to continue the investigation into the assassination of the president .

.. Ariel Henry must immediately resign and turn over to the disposal of justice," the agency said in a statement shared on Twitter late on Saturday.

The authority also called on the international community not to support the prime minister, saying he is becoming one of the suspects from now on.

Haiti's president was shot dead at his residence on July 7, while his wife sustained injuries and was subsequently hospitalized in the United States. The Haitian authorities have already detained more than 40 people, including 18 Colombian citizens and five US citizens, as well as four police officers, who were allegedly involved in Moise's assassination.