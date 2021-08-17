UrduPoint.com

Haiti Declare National Mourning For Victims Of Saturday Earthquake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 10:40 AM

Haiti Declare National Mourning for Victims of Saturday Earthquake

PORT-AU-PRINCE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) AU-PRINCE, August 17 (Sputnik) - Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has announced a three-day mourning period for the victims of the Saturday earthquake in the country, which killed over 1,400 people.

"The country is facing a catastrophe that has caused plenty of suffering, and starting tomorrow we decided to declare a three-day national mourning," Henry said on Monday.

The prime minister called for solidarity as Haiti is currently in a very precarious position ” the natural disaster struck the country a month after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. On Tuesday, the government will engage in a dialogue with the political establishment, businesses, civil society and diaspora in order to determine a way out of the current humanitarian crisis.

The island nation was hit by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake last Saturday, which killed at least 1,419 people and injured almost 7,000.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Prime Minister Civil Society Haiti August Government

Recent Stories

UAE Press: The change India seeks to make

UAE Press: The change India seeks to make

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

10 hours ago
 Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

11 hours ago
 FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.