UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haiti Declares State Of Emergency After First 2 Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 09:50 AM

Haiti Declares State of Emergency After First 2 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Haiti declared a state of emergency over the pandemic of COVID-19 after the first two cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed in the country, media reported.

On late Thursday, President of Haiti Jovenel Moise said that the patients were the citizens of Belgium and France, who had arrived in the island nation, Le Nouvelliste newspaper reported.

To fight the spread of COVID-19 Haiti decided to close schools, universities and businesses. The country's government also decided to introduce a curfew and to ban any gatherings involving more than 10 people.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 244,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 10,000 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World France Belgium Haiti March Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

27 minutes ago

MoFAIC launches hotline to help holders of valid r ..

10 hours ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

10 hours ago

Ministry of Education organises interactive sessio ..

10 hours ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

12 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.