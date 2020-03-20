Haiti Declares State of Emergency After First 2 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Haiti declared a state of emergency over the pandemic of COVID-19 after the first two cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed in the country, media reported.

On late Thursday, President of Haiti Jovenel Moise said that the patients were the citizens of Belgium and France, who had arrived in the island nation, Le Nouvelliste newspaper reported.

To fight the spread of COVID-19 Haiti decided to close schools, universities and businesses. The country's government also decided to introduce a curfew and to ban any gatherings involving more than 10 people.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 244,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 10,000 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.