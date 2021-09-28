UrduPoint.com

Haiti Dismisses Highly-Criticized Electoral Council - Prime Minister's Office

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 01:49 PM

Haiti Dismisses Highly-Criticized Electoral Council - Prime Minister's Office

The Haitian government has suspended members of the heavily criticized Provisional Electoral Council (CEP), appointed in late 2020 by assassinated President Jovenel Moise, Prime Minister Ariel Henry's office said in the early hours of Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The Haitian government has suspended members of the heavily criticized Provisional Electoral Council (CEP), appointed in late 2020 by assassinated President Jovenel Moise, Prime Minister Ariel Henry's office said in the early hours of Tuesday.

Moise was shot dead in his residence on July 7.

"The Government of the Republic, by order dated Monday, September 27, released the members of the CEP from their links with the public administration. Thus, it was decided to cancel the decree of September 18, 2020 appointing them and setting the mandate of the electoral institution," the office tweeted.

Nine CEP members were appointed by Moise in September 2020 to hold the elections and the constitutional referendum, but the Haitian Supreme Court opted not to swear them into office.

The late president, however, proceeded with the installation of the body, which then faced strong criticism from the public and the opposition.

Henry prepares to appoint a new electoral administration after the formation of a new cabinet in line with an accord for peaceful governance of the country, signed by the prime minister along with several dozens of political groups and parties on September 11.

In the meantime, the elections and the constitutional referendum, previously scheduled for November 7, have been postponed indefinitely due to the CEP dismissal.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Supreme Court July September November 2020 From Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Turkey confirms 27,188 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey confirms 27,188 daily COVID-19 cases

14 seconds ago
 U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

16 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Summons Hungarian Ambas ..

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Summons Hungarian Ambassador to Discuss Budapest-Gazp ..

7 minutes ago
 UK to Start First Round of Talks on Joining Trans- ..

UK to Start First Round of Talks on Joining Trans-Pacific Trade Bloc

7 minutes ago
 Greece to buy three frigates from France

Greece to buy three frigates from France

7 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 8 new community cases of COVID ..

New Zealand reports 8 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.