MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The Haitian government has suspended members of the heavily criticized Provisional Electoral Council (CEP), appointed in late 2020 by assassinated President Jovenel Moise, Prime Minister Ariel Henry's office said in the early hours of Tuesday.

Moise was shot dead in his residence on July 7.

"The Government of the Republic, by order dated Monday, September 27, released the members of the CEP from their links with the public administration. Thus, it was decided to cancel the decree of September 18, 2020 appointing them and setting the mandate of the electoral institution," the office tweeted.

Nine CEP members were appointed by Moise in September 2020 to hold the elections and the constitutional referendum, but the Haitian Supreme Court opted not to swear them into office.

The late president, however, proceeded with the installation of the body, which then faced strong criticism from the public and the opposition.

Henry prepares to appoint a new electoral administration after the formation of a new cabinet in line with an accord for peaceful governance of the country, signed by the prime minister along with several dozens of political groups and parties on September 11.

In the meantime, the elections and the constitutional referendum, previously scheduled for November 7, have been postponed indefinitely due to the CEP dismissal.