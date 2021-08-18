Haiti Earthquake Death Toll Nears 2,000 - Civil Protection Agency

PORT-AU-PRINCE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) AU-PRINCE, August 18 (Sputnik) - A devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti continues to claim the lives of the islanders, taking the death toll to 1,941, the country's Directorate for Civil Protection (DPC) said.

The powerful earthquake hit the Caribbean nation on August 14.

"We announce the deaths of 1,941 people; 1,597 in the south, 205 in the Grand'Anse [Department], 137 in the Nippes [Department] and two in the northwest," DPC said in a statement, adding that more than 9,000 were injured.

On Monday, the Haitian government declared three days of national mourning for the victims of the quake.

US and Chilean search and rescue teams have been arriving at the site. Medical teams from Cuba are in Haiti assisting people.