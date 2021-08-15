UrduPoint.com

Haiti Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 227 - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The number of casualties in the earthquake in Haiti has risen to 227, according to the country's civil protection agency.

"The number of casualties in the earthquake has increased, reaching 227, 158 of which are in the south; hundreds are injured or missing.

The first response by both professional rescuers and the population helped to pull many people out of the rubble. Hospitals continue to receive those wounded," the agency said in a statement on Twitter.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti earlier on Saturday. The country's civil protection agency initially reported that at least 29 people had been killed as a result.

