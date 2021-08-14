Haiti Earthquake Magnitude Updated to 7.2, Tsunami Forecast - US Weather Service

The magnitude of the earthquake in Haiti was updated to 7.2, and a tsunami alert was issued, the US Tsunami Warning System said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The magnitude of the earthquake in Haiti was updated to 7.2, and a tsunami alert was issued, the US Tsunami Warning System said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the United States Geological Survey reported the 7 magnitude of the earthquake.