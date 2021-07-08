UrduPoint.com
Haiti Envoy To US Says Too Early To Talk About Elections After President's Assassination

Thu 08th July 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Haitian Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond told Sputnik that it is too soon to talk about when presidential vote may take place after Haitian President Jovenel Moise was killed.

"It is too early to say that, to talk about that now because the authorities, they have to decide, they have to settle down first," Edmond said. "We'll have to wait until the authorities address this issue and see how we can move forward."

Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said Moise was killed by a group of unidentified gunmen at his private residence overnight.

First Lady Martine Moise was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

Haiti, one of the poorest countries in the world, has been experiencing social, political and constitutional crises, with protesters blaming Moise for targeted killings, widespread corruption and an economic collapse.

The opposition has said it believes Moise's five-year-term should have ended in February 2021, five years after his predecessor Michel Martelly stepped down, but Moise insisted he had an additional year to serve, a position backed by the OAS.

