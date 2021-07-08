Haiti Expects UNSC to Consider Going Back to Chapter 7, Volatility of Situation - Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Haiti expects the UN Security Council at its meeting on Thursday to address the security aspect and the volatility of the situation in the country following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, Haitian Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond told Sputnik.

"We requested that [UNSC meeting]," Edmond said. "When it comes to the UN I do hope that they will consider the security aspect, and to assess and to see if there is a need to consider changing going back again to the Chapter 7."

When asked whether he meant the return of the UN mission to the country, Edmond said, "Not necessarily, but we hope the Council considers the volatility of the current situation."

The UN Security Council will gather for an emergency meeting on Thursday morning to discuss the situation in Haiti after Moise was assassinated.

Moise was fatally wounded in an overnight attack on his residence in Petion-Ville, a suburb of the capital of Port-au-Prince. Haitian First Lady Martine Moise was injured in the attack and underwent a medical treatment.

The United States and Mexico requested the UN Security Council's presidency, held by France in July, to call an urgent meeting to discuss the situation in the Caribbean country.

The two countries also asked the UN Security Council presidency and the Security Council Affairs Division to identify a briefer from the UN Secretariat to provide an update on the situation in Haiti after the assassination.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the bloc of three elected African states in the UN Security Council - Kenya, Niger and Tunisia - joined the request for consultations, which was shortly after approved by the presidency.

The consultations are set to take place right after the Security Council holds its already scheduled meeting on the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel at 10 a.m. (EDT).

The Special Representative for the Secretary-General and head of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) Helen Meagher La Lime was later confirmed to brief the UN Security Council.

A diplomatic source at the world's body told Sputnik it is possible the UN Security Council will produce a joint statement following the upcoming meeting.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday strongly condemned the "abhorrent act" of the killing of the Haitian leader and called on Haitians to remain calm and preserve the constitutional order.

Haitian Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph's office said based on preliminary data, the assassination was carried out by an "armed detachment" consisting of foreigners.

In light of this information, the government introduced a "state of siege" for a period of 15 days in order to ensure the capture of the perpetrators.