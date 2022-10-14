Haiti Facing Humanitarian Emergency, High Inflation Due to Insecurity - WFP

The humanitarian situation in Haiti has become catastrophic as humanitarian missions were forced to suspend their activities due to insecurity in the country, World Food Program (WFP) Country Director in Haiti Jean-Martin Bauer said on Friday, adding that almost half of the population in Haiti is facing acute hunger

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The humanitarian situation in Haiti has become catastrophic as humanitarian missions were forced to suspend their activities due to insecurity in the country, World Food Program (WFP) Country Director in Haiti Jean-Martin Bauer said on Friday, adding that almost half of the population in Haiti is facing acute hunger.

Bauer added that, according to the latest data from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), almost a half of the Haitian people, which is 4.7 million people, are facing hunger.

In less than a year, basic food and gasoline prices have doubled, and the inflation is approaching 30%, Bauer added.

Haiti is experiencing a long-term socio-political crisis, which worsened after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. Over the past year, the inaction of the authorities has led to an unprecedented increase in the influence of the armed gangs that engage in extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

At the beginning of October, the situation was complicated by the outbreak of cholera, which has already claimed the lives of 16 people.

The country's government has asked the international community to send troops to curb criminal activity.