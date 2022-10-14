UrduPoint.com

Haiti Facing Humanitarian Emergency, High Inflation Due To Insecurity - WFP

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Haiti Facing Humanitarian Emergency, High Inflation Due to Insecurity - WFP

The humanitarian situation in Haiti has become catastrophic as humanitarian missions were forced to suspend their activities due to insecurity in the country, World Food Program (WFP) Country Director in Haiti Jean-Martin Bauer said on Friday, adding that almost half of the population in Haiti is facing acute hunger

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The humanitarian situation in Haiti has become catastrophic as humanitarian missions were forced to suspend their activities due to insecurity in the country, World Food Program (WFP) Country Director in Haiti Jean-Martin Bauer said on Friday, adding that almost half of the population in Haiti is facing acute hunger.

Bauer added that, according to the latest data from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), almost a half of the Haitian people, which is 4.7 million people, are facing hunger.

In less than a year, basic food and gasoline prices have doubled, and the inflation is approaching 30%, Bauer added.

Haiti is experiencing a long-term socio-political crisis, which worsened after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. Over the past year, the inaction of the authorities has led to an unprecedented increase in the influence of the armed gangs that engage in extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

At the beginning of October, the situation was complicated by the outbreak of cholera, which has already claimed the lives of 16 people.

The country's government has asked the international community to send troops to curb criminal activity.

Related Topics

World Kidnapping Haiti October Criminals From Government Million

Recent Stories

Larkana police arrest criminals, seize drugs, weap ..

Larkana police arrest criminals, seize drugs, weapons

37 seconds ago
 Traders' body briefs Sindh Governor about their pr ..

Traders' body briefs Sindh Governor about their problems

38 seconds ago
 UK to Raise Corporate Income Tax From 19% to 25% - ..

UK to Raise Corporate Income Tax From 19% to 25% - Truss

41 seconds ago
 Pakistan asks India to investigate custodial death ..

Pakistan asks India to investigate custodial death of Kashmiri leader Altaf Shah ..

44 seconds ago
 Police finalize security arrangement for by-electi ..

Police finalize security arrangement for by-election in NA-108

7 minutes ago
 Judges' report indicts Indian state machinery, med ..

Judges' report indicts Indian state machinery, media, BJP leaders for 2020 Delhi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.