Haiti Fuel Crisis Limits Access To Critical Medical Care - MSF

The fuel shortage in Haiti has led to inadequate access to critical medical care for patients of private and public hospitals, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The fuel shortage in Haiti has led to inadequate access to critical medical care for patients of private and public hospitals, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Wednesday.

The MSF trauma hospital in Tabarre, a commune in Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince, has had to limit the number of patients at intake and treat only those in life-threatening conditions.

"In light of the urgent needs, MSF calls on the various stakeholders to take rapid measures to facilitate the supply of fuel to health structures," MSF stressed.

Failing electrical supply has forced MSF hospitals to run on generators, and doctors are unable to operate on patients.

Many hospital staff are also unable to reach their places of work.

MSF has promised to do everything possible to continue providing medical assistance to all those in need in Haiti amid the fuel crisis.

On October 25, as a temporary solution, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) signed a contract with a local company to supply hospitals in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince with fuel � although the supplier was ultimately unable to deliver it � and has helped install more than 900 solar-powered refrigerators in hospitals to keep vaccines in good condition.

