Haiti Government Not Interested in UN Peacekeepers Returning to Country - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The Haitian authorities are not interested in the United Nations peacekeepers returning to the country to aid in the fight against criminals, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Haiti Helen La Lime said on Wednesday.

"The Haitian government, the Haitians generally are not interested in return to peacekeeping," La Lime told reporters.

However, the United Nations and other international partners, including the United States and Canada, are working with the Haitian national police, she said.

"What they (Haiti) are asking for is support in a form of a specialized force that will work in integrated manner with the Haitian national police," La Lime said, noting that police is a critical part of the effort to fight crime.

The Haitian government has ordered substantial amount of armored vehicles, armored equipment and material, La Lime said.

"That is arriving to Haiti slowly, but it is coming, and that is supporting the fight," she added.