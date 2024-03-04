Open Menu

Haiti Govt Declares State Of Emergency, Curfew

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Haiti govt declares state of emergency, curfew

PortauPrince, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Haiti's government declared on Sunday a state of emergency and a nighttime curfew in a bid to quell a wave of violence sparked by a gang assault on the capital city's main prison that allowed thousands of inmates to escape.

The government said in a statement the state of emergency and 6:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew would be effective from Sunday to Wednesday March 6.

Both measures would apply to the Ouest region which includes the capital Port-au-Prince, and would be subject to renewal.

The government said the objective of the measures would be to allow it to "re-establish order and take the appropriate measures to take back control of the situation".

Economy Minister Patrick Michel Boisvert signed the statement as the country's acting prime minister.

