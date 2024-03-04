Haiti Govt Declares State Of Emergency, Curfew
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 10:50 AM
PortauPrince, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Haiti's government declared on Sunday a state of emergency and a nighttime curfew in a bid to quell a wave of violence sparked by a gang assault on the capital city's main prison that allowed thousands of inmates to escape.
The government said in a statement the state of emergency and 6:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew would be effective from Sunday to Wednesday March 6.
Both measures would apply to the Ouest region which includes the capital Port-au-Prince, and would be subject to renewal.
The government said the objective of the measures would be to allow it to "re-establish order and take the appropriate measures to take back control of the situation".
Economy Minister Patrick Michel Boisvert signed the statement as the country's acting prime minister.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
More Stories From World
-
Haiti gang attack triggers massive jailbreak, at least a dozen dead14 minutes ago
-
Raspadori fires Napoli past Juve as Bologna's dream continues24 minutes ago
-
USA and Mexico into Women's Gold Cup semis with wins24 minutes ago
-
SpaceX launches new crew to ISS34 minutes ago
-
Japan's Nikkei surpasses 40,000 points for first time44 minutes ago
-
Ailing King Harald back home in Norway from Malaysia44 minutes ago
-
Bayern's Lazio clash offers outgoing Tuchel lifeline1 hour ago
-
NBA Celtics overwhelm Warriors while Clippers edge T-Wolves2 hours ago
-
Putin wants to 'destabilise' Germany with wiretap: minister9 hours ago
-
Zelensky vows Ukrainian victory as death toll in Odesa strike hits 119 hours ago
-
Pak-China cooperation to explore chemical industry digitalization14 hours ago
-
Navalny supporters flock to grave to pay respects, gain hope14 hours ago