Haiti Has Video Footage That May Be Clue In Moise Assassination Probe - Envoy To US

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Haitian Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond told Sputnik they have seen video footage of the alleged killers of President Jovenel Moise that may be a clue in the probe.

The assailants who killed Moise at his private residence earlier in the day claimed to be with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Miami Herald newspaper reported, citing videos taken by people near the president's home. US State Department spokesperson Ned price at a press briefing said reports of DEA's involvement are "absolutely false."

"We have seen video footages on the website, on the social networks," Edmond said on Wednesday.

"I believe the national police probably would use them for investigation. Those can be considered as a clue for the investigation process. But what I can tell you is that we are working very hard."

Edmond also said the killers are not US DEA agents and that foreign mercenaries can be hired by anyone.

According to residents near the president's home, the report said, gunmen were seen dressed in black and firing high-powered rounds with precision.

There are also reports that a grenade and drones were used as well during the operation.

