Haiti Hit By New Earthquake With 5.8 Magnitude - Seismologists

Sun 15th August 2021 | 09:00 AM

Haiti Hit by New Earthquake With 5.8 Magnitude - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) A new 5.8 magnitude earthquake has hit Haiti, a day after a more powerful deadly tremor, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Sunday.

The earthquake was registered at 03:20 GMT, with the epicenter located 41 kilometers (25 miles) northwestern of the southern city of Les Cayes at a depth of 30 kilometers.

On Saturday, Haiti faced a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that left more than 300 people dead and over 1,800 more injured.

