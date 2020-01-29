Haiti Joins Lima Group Seeking Way Out of Venezuela Crisis - Peru

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Haiti has joined the Lima Group that is pressuring Venezuela into holding a new election as a way of ending the protracted crisis in the South American country, the Peruvian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"Haiti joins the efforts of the Lima Group to contribute to achieving a peaceful, democratic and constitutional solution in Venezuela," the ministry tweeted.

The Caribbean island nation brings up to 16 the number of members in the US-backed group after Bolivia joined the fold last month.

Peru, whose capital gave the regional group its name, said the members were seeking a Venezuelan-led transformation of the crisis-hit country through a "free, fair and transparent" general election.

The United States and its allies have been piling pressure on Venezuela in a bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro after he was reelected in 2018. They backed a failed coup by Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido who declared himself president last January.