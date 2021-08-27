Haiti Justice Minister Offers $62,000 for Information on President Moise Assassin

AU-PRINCE, August 27 (Sputnik) - Haiti Justice Minister Rockefeller Vincent offered a $62,000 reward for any information on the three suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise

PORT-AU-PRINCE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) - Haiti Justice Minister Rockefeller Vincent offered a $62,000 reward for any information on the three suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

"The Ministry of Justice and Public Security has allocated 6 million gourdes [$62,000] as a special reward for assistance in capturing Wendelle Coq-Thelot, Joseph Felix Badio and John Joel Joseph," Vincent said.

Arrest warrants have been issued against former Supreme Court judge Wendelle Coq-Thelot, former Justice Ministry official Joseph Felix Badio and ex-Senator John Joel Joseph on charges of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery. Earlier this week, the minister said that law enforcement agencies should comply with the order, and ensure the safety of those detained, including 18 Colombian mercenaries.

"Colombians and other detainees should be constantly monitored so that their accomplices, remaining at large, do not silence them," Vincent wrote on social media, adding that intimidation is unacceptable as well as "attempts to change the course of events.

Coq-Thelot was dismissed as a Supreme Court judge after the president accused her of involvement in the attempted February 2021 coup. Haitian police said that some of the detainees identified Coq-Thelot as a participant of organizational meetings of the murder group.

Former Senator Joseph is allegedly responsible for financial management of the operation and coordinating meetings with killers, while lawyer Badio is credited with issuing order for the murder.

Moise was shot dead at his residence in the early hours of July 7. His wife was wounded and had to receive treatment at an American hospital. The Haitian authorities have already detained more than 40 people, including 18 Colombian citizens and five US citizens, as well as four police officers who were allegedly involved in Moise's assassination.