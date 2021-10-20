UrduPoint.com

Haiti Kidnapping Indicative Of Much Larger, Unsustainable Security Situation - Blinken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The kidnapping of American and Canadian missionaries in Haiti is indicative of a much larger and unsustainable security situation in the country, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a press conference in Ecuador.

"This is also indicative of a much larger problem, and that is a security situation that is quite simply unsustainable. Gangs dominate many parts of Port-au-Prince and other parts of Haiti, the National Police can't even operate in many of these areas," Blinken said on Tuesday.

The US has been working closely with the Haitian National Police to try and build their capacity and put in place programs that can effectively deal with the gangs, Blinken added.

