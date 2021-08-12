UrduPoint.com

Haiti May Hold General Election, Constitutional Referendum On November 7 - Reports

Haitians may head to the polls on November 7 to elect a new president in the wake of the assassination of Jovenel Moise and vote on a constitutional reform, national media reported on Thursday

"The first round of the presidential and legislative elections, as well as the constitutional referendum, are due on Sunday, November 7, 2021," Provisional Electoral Council chief Guirlande Mesadieu said, as quoted by the Haiti24 news outlet.

The final date must be set by acting President Ariel Henry at least 30 days before the proposed date.

If voting takes place on the specified day, the final results of the presidential and parliamentary elections will be announced on January 31 and February 11, 2022, respectively, according to the media outlet.

For municipal and local elections, the final outcome will be declared on March 19, 2022.

Henry was appointed as prime minister just two days before Moise's assassination. He took office on July 21 and his cabinet will be at the helm until a new president is elected.

Moise was shot dead at his residence in the early hours of July 7. His wife, Martine, was wounded and had to receive treatment at a US hospital. Over forty people have been detained in connection with the case.

