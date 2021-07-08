UrduPoint.com
Haiti Needs Help In 'Int'l Manhunt' Of 'Foreign Commandos' Behind President's Killing

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 01:20 AM

Haiti Needs Help in 'Int'l Manhunt' of 'Foreign Commandos' Behind President's Killing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Haiti may ask the international community to help deal with security matters following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, Haitian Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"I think now the most important thing in terms of assistance is to seek where those countries and our international partners can help us in this international manhunt, because it's very important to identify the killers," Edmond said. "As well probably in the very short-term future to help us address the security matters, because this is an example that can show you there was a weakness in the security apparatus.

"

"If the foreign commandos could enter the country so easily and carried out this act of assassination against the president, to some extent, it is something that needs to be condemned," the envoy added. "And so far, I'm very satisfied and I'm glad of the international reactions, international condemnation. And now it's very important to work to strengthening our security forces."

