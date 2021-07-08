PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Haiti police chief Leon Charles said that after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, four mercenaries had been killed and two more injured.

"Four of them [mercenaries] have been killed, two more injured," Charles said at a press conference on late Wednesday.

He added that during the operation, three police officers had been taken hostages but later released.