Haiti Police Chief Says 4 Mercenaries Killed, 2 More Detained After Moise's Assassination
Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 06:20 AM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Haiti police chief Leon Charles said that after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, four mercenaries had been killed and two more injured.
"Four of them [mercenaries] have been killed, two more injured," Charles said at a press conference on late Wednesday.
He added that during the operation, three police officers had been taken hostages but later released.