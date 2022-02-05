Haiti Police to Remain on Alert Until February 10 Amid Political Instability

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The National Police of Haiti (PNH) has been ordered to mobilize and be on maximum alert until February 10 as political uncertainty around the country's leadership persists.

The police expect instability in Haiti in the coming days, as February 7 is the date when Prime Minister Ariel Henry is supposed to resign from his post.

The head of government, however, has repeatedly stated that he will not do so until a democratically-elected president replaces him.

"All police personnel are placed on maximum alert on the entire territory of the Republic from February 5 to 10, 2022," PNH chief Frantz Elbe said in a statement quoted by the IciHaiti media outlet.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was killed at his residence in the early hours of July 7. His wife, Martine, was wounded and had to receive treatment at a US hospital. Over forty people have been arrested in connection with the case.