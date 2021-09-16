UrduPoint.com

Haiti Premier Suspected Of Ties With President's Killer Names New Justice Chief - Reports

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry appointed a new justice minister, Liszt Quitel, after removing Rockefeller Vincent from his post, amid accusations of ties with the president's murderer, Haiti's official newspaper Moniteur reported on Thursday

On Wednesday, the secretary general of Haiti's Council of Ministers Renald Luberice stepped down after accusing the prime minister of obstructing justice in the investigation of President Jovenel Moise's murder. Josue Pierre Louis was appointed to the position.

The same day, Henry dismissed Port-au-Prince prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude after he also accused the prime minister of alleged links with the slain president's suspected assassins.

The chief prosecutor demanded to bar the prime minister from leaving the country as he claimed that Henry had held phone conversations with a fugitive key suspect in Moise's death hours after the president was shot dead.

Moise was shot dead at his residence on July 7, while his wife sustained injuries and was subsequently hospitalized in the United States. The Haitian authorities have already detained more than 40 people, including 18 Colombian citizens and five US citizens, as well as four police officers, who were allegedly involved in Moise's assassination.

