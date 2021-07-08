UrduPoint.com
Haiti President Assassins Not DEA Agents, But Foreign Mercenaries - Envoy To US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The killers of Haitian President Jovenel Moise are not agents of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the foreign mercenaries can be paid by anyone, Haitian Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"It can be foreigners. Because footage showed that they were speaking Spanish and they're speaking English. They were pretending themselves to be the agents of the DEA operation. We know it's false because they just wanted to mask the horrible act," Edmond said.

"But the foreign mercenaries can be paid by anyone. So the most and probably the most important thing is to is to identify those killers and to make sure that they are being brought to justice because it is not an ordinary citizen is the head of state has been killed."

Edmond said Haiti is calling on its international partners to assist and help the country in this process of investigation to "identify those killers and those behind act."

