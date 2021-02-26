UrduPoint.com
Haiti Prison Chief, 6 Inmates Killed As One Of Most Powerful Gang Leaders Escapes- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) At least six inmates and a prison chief, were killed in Haiti as one of the most powerful gang leaders escaped, media reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Arnel Joseph was considered to be the most-wanted gangster in Haiti prior to his arrest in July 2019.

The gang leader voluntarily surrendered to the authorities in order to receive medical treatment for complications caused by a gunshot in the leg.

According to Haiti24 portal, Arnel Joseph and several other inmates escaped from a prison near the capital of Port-au-Prince on Thursday. Prison chief Paul Joseph Victor was shot dead in the head.

More Stories From World

