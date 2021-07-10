Haiti Probe Into President Moise's Assassination Not To Impact US Aid - White House
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 12:15 AM
The Haitian authorities' investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moise will not impact the aid the United States provides to the Caribbean country, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Haitian authorities' investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moise will not impact the aid the United States provides to the Caribbean country, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.
"The investigation is not going to impact the assistance we're providing," Psaki said when asked if the arrest of two US citizen in connection to Moise's assassination will impact Washington's assistance to Haiti.