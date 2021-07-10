(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Haitian authorities' investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moise will not impact the aid the United States provides to the Caribbean country, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"The investigation is not going to impact the assistance we're providing," Psaki said when asked if the arrest of two US citizen in connection to Moise's assassination will impact Washington's assistance to Haiti.