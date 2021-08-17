Haiti Quake Death Toll Hits 1,419
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 02:33 PM
LES CAYES, Haiti, Aug. 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) --:The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday climbed to 1,419, authorities announced on Tuesday.
The 7.2-magnitude quake also left at least 6,900 people injured, according to the official report released by the country's civil protection agency.