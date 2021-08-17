Haiti quake death toll hits 1,419

The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday climbed to 1,419, authorities announced on Tuesday

The 7.2-magnitude quake also left at least 6,900 people injured, according to the official report released by the country's civil protection agency.