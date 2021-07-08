Haiti Requests from UN Additional Security Assistance After Assassination - Special Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Haiti has requested the United Nations to provide additional security assistance after the killing of President Jovenel Moise, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General Helen La Lime said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the UN Security Council held a closed emergency meeting to discuss the situation in Haiti after Moise's assassination.

"What we talked about in the Security Council was that Haiti is making a request for security and additional security assistance, that we should be looking at this assistance," La Lime said when asked whether the deployment of UN peacekeepers was discussed during the Security Council meeting.

"Haiti needs to specify exactly what it is that they're after," La Lime added.

The United Nations ended its peacekeeping presence in Haiti in 2017 and two years later it wrapped up the follow-up UN Mission for Justice Support in Haiti.

La Lime also said the Haitian ambassador to the United Nations had asked for international assistance to investigate Moise's assassination.

"It is important that these requests be taken seriously. We certainly are prepared as BINUH [United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti] with the expertise that we have on board to assist this investigation and to call for further expertise as necessary," she said.

Moise was shot dead in his private residence on Wednesday morning and his wife was injured in the attack. Haitian Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond told Sputnik on Wednesday that the assailants are most likely foreign mercenaries.

Six individuals involved in Moise's assassination have been arrested so far and another four have been killed. According to La Lime, a large group of the assailants is taking refuge in two buildings in Port-au-Prince and are surrounded by police.