Haiti Sets Reward For Information About 2 More Suspects In Presidential Assassination

Tue 31st August 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Haiti has included two more suspects in the case of the murder of President Jovenel Moise on a list of those wanted for reward, pledging four million gourdes (nearly $41,000) for any information about them, media reported on Monday, citing Haitian Justice Minister Rockefeller Vincent.

Last week, Vincent announced a $62,000 reward for assistance in the search of former Supreme Court judge Wendelle Coq-Thelot, former Justice Ministry official Joseph Felix Badio, and ex-Senator John Joel Joseph, also accused of being involved in Moise's assassination.

On Monday, the minister offered an additional $41,000 for help in capturing Rodolphe Jaar and Samir Handal, who allegedly took part in the assassination, according to Le Nouvelliste media outlet, citing Vincent's statement.

Moise was shot dead at his residence on July 7, while his wife sustained injuries and was subsequently hospitalized in the United States. The Haitian authorities have already detained more than 40 people, including 18 Colombian citizens and five US citizens, as well as four police officers, who were allegedly involved in Moise's assassination.

