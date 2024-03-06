Haiti Situation 'beyond Untenable': UN Rights Chief
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The United Nations rights chief warned Wednesday that the situation in chaos-wracked Haiti had become "beyond untenable", with 1,193 people killed this year by gang violence.
Volker Turk called for the urgent deployment of a multinational security support mission to the Caribbean country, describing the death toll from the gang violence, which has also left 692 people injured, as "staggering".
"The reality is that, in the current context, there is no realistic alternative available to protect lives," he said in a statement, which called for decisive action "to prevent Haiti's further descent into chaos.
"We are simply running out of time."
His comments came as the UN Security Council was preparing to hold an emergency meeting Wednesday on the situation in Haiti, where marauding gangs are threatening a bloody civil war unless absent Prime Minister Ariel Henry steps down.
The armed groups, which control swaths of the country, announced a coordinated effort to oust Henry last Thursday, with Port-au-Prince's airport, prisons, police stations and other strategic targets coming under attack since.
Powerful gang leader Jimmy Cherizier warned Tuesday that the current chaos would lead into civil war and "genocide" unless the prime minister steps down.
In power since the 2021 assassination of president Jovenel Moise, Henry had been due to step down in February but instead agreed to a power-sharing deal with the opposition until new elections are held.
Turk pointed to last weekend's mass prison breakout, which Haitian officials have described as a lethal threat to national security.
More than 4,500 inmates, including prominent gang members, are now known to have escaped, he said.
"This situation is beyond untenable for the people of Haiti," Turk said.
He painted a dire picture of a country where the "health system is on the brink of collapse", while "hospitals often do not have the capacity to treat those arriving with gunshot wounds".
In addition, he said "schools and business are closed, and children are increasingly used by gangs. Economic activity is asphyxiated as gangs impose restrictions on people's movements".
Haiti's biggest provider of drinking water had meanwhile stopped deliveries, while "at least 313,000 people are currently internally displaced", Turk said.
