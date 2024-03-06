Open Menu

Haiti Situation 'beyond Untenable': UN Rights Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 11:14 PM

Haiti situation 'beyond untenable': UN rights chief

The United Nations rights chief warned Wednesday that the situation in chaos-wracked Haiti had become "beyond untenable", with 1,193 people killed this year by gang violence

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The United Nations rights chief warned Wednesday that the situation in chaos-wracked Haiti had become "beyond untenable", with 1,193 people killed this year by gang violence.

Volker Turk called for the urgent deployment of a multinational security support mission to the Caribbean country, describing the death toll from the gang violence, which has also left 692 people injured, as "staggering".

"The reality is that, in the current context, there is no realistic alternative available to protect lives," he said in a statement, which called for decisive action "to prevent Haiti's further descent into chaos.

"We are simply running out of time."

His comments came as the UN Security Council was preparing to hold an emergency meeting Wednesday on the situation in Haiti, where marauding gangs are threatening a bloody civil war unless absent Prime Minister Ariel Henry steps down.

The armed groups, which control swaths of the country, announced a coordinated effort to oust Henry last Thursday, with Port-au-Prince's airport, prisons, police stations and other strategic targets coming under attack since.

Powerful gang leader Jimmy Cherizier warned Tuesday that the current chaos would lead into civil war and "genocide" unless the prime minister steps down.

In power since the 2021 assassination of president Jovenel Moise, Henry had been due to step down in February but instead agreed to a power-sharing deal with the opposition until new elections are held.

Turk pointed to last weekend's mass prison breakout, which Haitian officials have described as a lethal threat to national security.

More than 4,500 inmates, including prominent gang members, are now known to have escaped, he said.

"This situation is beyond untenable for the people of Haiti," Turk said.

He painted a dire picture of a country where the "health system is on the brink of collapse", while "hospitals often do not have the capacity to treat those arriving with gunshot wounds".

In addition, he said "schools and business are closed, and children are increasingly used by gangs. Economic activity is asphyxiated as gangs impose restrictions on people's movements".

Haiti's biggest provider of drinking water had meanwhile stopped deliveries, while "at least 313,000 people are currently internally displaced", Turk said.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Prime Minister Police United Nations Business Water Port-au-Prince Lead Haiti February From Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Key takeaways from the UK budget

Key takeaways from the UK budget

2 minutes ago
 Aawaz Il celebrates achievements of community enga ..

Aawaz Il celebrates achievements of community engagement with experience sharing ..

2 minutes ago
 Inquiry ordered after child dies in mother's womb ..

Inquiry ordered after child dies in mother's womb at hospital

2 minutes ago
 US stocks rise on rate hopes as gold hits record h ..

US stocks rise on rate hopes as gold hits record high

9 minutes ago
 IHC admits petition against PCB chairman's appoint ..

IHC admits petition against PCB chairman's appointment

9 minutes ago
 Egypt secures $5 bn additional loan from IMF as po ..

Egypt secures $5 bn additional loan from IMF as pound plunges

10 minutes ago
AJK President seeks to uplift quality studies by s ..

AJK President seeks to uplift quality studies by state-run universities in AJK

3 minutes ago
 KP Govt releases Rs 39mln for financial assistance ..

KP Govt releases Rs 39mln for financial assistance of rains, snowfall victims

1 hour ago
 PTI attempts to disrupt political stability: Tariq ..

PTI attempts to disrupt political stability: Tariq Fazal

1 hour ago
 NTUF holds Textile Innovation Exhibition

NTUF holds Textile Innovation Exhibition

1 hour ago
 UNOPS, KOICA's water project to benefit over 62 mi ..

UNOPS, KOICA's water project to benefit over 62 million people

1 hour ago
 Attock police apprehends three suspects

Attock police apprehends three suspects

2 hours ago

More Stories From World