Haiti ‘teetering on the brink' as gang violence fuels chaos: Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) With the escalating gang violence pushing Haiti "teetering on the brink", Pakistan has urged the Haitian leadership to assume its Primary responsibility to set the Caribbean country on a sustainable and inclusive path of political stability.

"A Haitian-led and Haitian-owned process — one that is broad-based and participatory — is indispensable for achieving lasting peace, and security," Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmed, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, told the UN Security Council on Monday.

Speaking during a briefing on Haiti, he said that the factors responsible for the worsening situation were a combination of surging gang violence, the absence of a cohesive and effective security strategy, lack of adequate resources, the unchecked flow of illicit arms and deepening political divisions.

"We are deeply alarmed by reports that armed gangs have seized control of large parts of Port-au-Prince, the capital, and are now directly threatening state institutions," the Pakistani envoy said, noting that Haiti's slide into chaos began with the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Recent gang attacks have targeted previously unaffected areas such as Delmas and Petion-Ville, while the storming of the town of Mirebalais marked the fifth prison break in less than a year, according to the United Nations.

"The intensifying protests and the rise of organized vigilante groups, who are openly calling for the overthrow of the interim administration are a matter of serious concern," Ambassador Asim said.

In February and March, more than 1,000 people were killed and nearly 400 injured, according to UN figures. A further 60,000 have been newly displaced, adding to the one million Haitians already forced from their homes as of late 2024.

In the face of rampant violence, many Haitians have formed protection groups to safeguard property, families and communities. Public frustration has also prompted thousands of citizens to take to the streets, demanding more security.

While authorities have taken steps – within their limited means – to reinforce security operations and policing, these efforts have proven insufficient, the UN said.

Warning that further inaction will only exact a heavier toll in lives and exacerbate the chaos, the Pakistani envoy called on the Security Council to "act decisively and without delay" to operationalize the UN Secretary General’s proposals for a hybrid model to support the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in countering gang violence and restoring security.

That approach, he added, depended fundamentally on two pillars -- strong national ownership and commitment from Haiti itself and the sustained international support.

Pointing out that humanitarian situation was equally dire -- nearly half of Haiti’s population facing acute food insecurity, and collapsing healthcare and education services , Ambassador Asim said that the relentless gang violence had displaced tens of thousands, compounding the already fragile humanitarian landscape.

“We salute the courage, resilience, and commitment of humanitarian actors who continue to serve under such dangerous and harrowing conditions,” the Pakistani envoy said.

"The people of Haiti deserve peace, stability, and a life free from fear. Given the gravity of the situation, time is not on Haiti’s side."

Earlier, UN Special Representative in Haiti, Maria Isabel Salvador told the 15-member Council that a “deliberate and coordinated” campaign is being waged by organized crime groups to expand territorial control and paralyze the capital, Port-au-Prince.

“The magnitude of the violence has sown panic among the population,” Ms. Salvador said.

“At this critical juncture, all Member States must increase support to Haiti’s security forces, particularly the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission – not as a matter of choice but of necessity,” she said.

“The country needs us more than ever,” Ms. Salvador added.