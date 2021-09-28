Haiti to Hold General Election After Revising Basic Law in Early 2022 - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Haiti will hold a general election shortly after revising the national constitution in the early months of next year, Prime Minister Ariel Henry told CNN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Haiti will hold a general election shortly after revising the national constitution in the early months of next year, Prime Minister Ariel Henry told CNN.

Earlier in the day, the Haitian government announced it had suspended members of the heavily criticized Provisional Electoral Council (CEP), appointed in late 2020 by assassinated President Jovenel Moise despite the refusal by the Haitian Supreme Court to swear them into office.

"We will review the constitution in the first months of the coming year and the elections will be held immediately after," Henry said.

The prime minister added that the government decided to dissolve the electoral council for its inability to organize elections and then to form another one that would be "more consensual" and "accepted by all of society."

Before the CEP dismissal, the elections and the constitutional referendum were scheduled for November 7.