UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haiti To Hold State Funeral For President Moise On July 23 - Culture Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 10:14 PM

Haiti to Hold State Funeral for President Moise on July 23 - Culture Minister

Haiti is preparing a state funeral for its assassinated President Jovenel Moise, which will take place on July 23, Pradel Henriquez, the country's culture and communications minister, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Haiti is preparing a state funeral for its assassinated President Jovenel Moise, which will take place on July 23, Pradel Henriquez, the country's culture and communications minister, said on Friday.

"On July 20 the government will honor the memory of President Jovenel Moise ...

on July 22 there will be a memorial service, and July 23 there will be the funeral," Henriquez told reporters.

Moise was shot dead at his residence on July 7. His wife, Martine, was wounded and airlifted to a US hospital. The police said that they had identified 28 suspects, with at least 23 of them having been detained.

Most of the suspects are Colombian citizens. The Haitian authorities also arrested two American citizens, as well as identified five companies they consider associated with the case.

Related Topics

Dead Police Wife Haiti July Government

Recent Stories

Supreme Court grants time to Govt for submission o ..

4 seconds ago

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

6 seconds ago

Biden Pushed for Multilateral Cooperation in Indo- ..

7 seconds ago

UN Chief Urges States to Cooperate With Efforts to ..

4 minutes ago

Nation proud of armed forces' sacrifices in war on ..

4 minutes ago

CPC supports building of Pak-China community of sh ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.