Haiti to Hold State Funeral for President Moise on July 23 - Culture Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Haiti is preparing a state funeral for its assassinated President Jovenel Moise, which will take place on July 23, Pradel Henriquez, the country's culture and communications minister, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Haiti is preparing a state funeral for its assassinated President Jovenel Moise, which will take place on July 23, Pradel Henriquez, the country's culture and communications minister, said on Friday.

"On July 20 the government will honor the memory of President Jovenel Moise ...

on July 22 there will be a memorial service, and July 23 there will be the funeral," Henriquez told reporters.

Moise was shot dead at his residence on July 7. His wife, Martine, was wounded and airlifted to a US hospital. The police said that they had identified 28 suspects, with at least 23 of them having been detained.

Most of the suspects are Colombian citizens. The Haitian authorities also arrested two American citizens, as well as identified five companies they consider associated with the case.