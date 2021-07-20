UrduPoint.com
Haiti To Inaugurate New Cabinet Led By Ariel Henry On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 11:50 AM

Haiti to Inaugurate New Cabinet Led by Ariel Henry on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Haiti will swear in the new government led by Prime Minister-designate Ariel Henry on Tuesday, the authorities said.

Henry, who previously served as the interior minister, will replace acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who took over the top office after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in early July. Joseph will lead the ministry of foreign affairs.

"The office of communication of the Primature [prime minister's office] has the honor to invite representatives of the local and international press to the installation ceremony of new Prime Minister Dr Ariel Henry and his cabinet, this Tuesday, July 20, starting at 3 pm [19:00 GMT], at the Primature," a statement read.

Haiti was plunged into a political crisis after Moise was shot dead at his residence on July 7. The police have identified 28 suspects, including 26 Colombian nationals and two US nationals.

