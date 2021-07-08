UrduPoint.com
Haiti To Mourn Late President Moise Until July 22 - Prime Minister's Office

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 01:10 AM

Haiti to Mourn Late President Moise Until July 22 - Prime Minister's Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The Haitian government on Wednesday declared 15 days of national mourning over the with the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

According to the office of Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who succeeded Moise as president, the mourning will last from July 8-22.

Moise, who ruled the country from 2017, was killed by a group of unidentified armed men at his private residence on early Wednesday. First Lady Martine Moise was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

