Haiti Transitional Council Sworn In After Months Of Violence
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 08:50 PM
PortauPrince, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) A long-awaited transitional ruling council was sworn in Thursday in violence-wracked Haiti, while the Caribbean nation's embattled prime minister Ariel Henry submitted his formal resignation.
The installation of the nine-member Presidential Transitional Council marks the first step to forming a new government after months of chaos following gang warfare.
Images shared on social media showed the council members greeted with fanfare at the presidential palace in Port-au-Prince, and the head of a party represented in the body confirmed to AFP that they had taken an oath of office.
The council -- made up of eight men and one woman -- is to attend an official inauguration ceremony, which an official press invitation said would be held at the prime minister's office, known as the Villa d'Accueil.
Meanwhile, Henry -- who had promised in March to step down when a council was installed -- thanked the Haitian people "for the opportunity to serve our country with integrity, wisdom and honor."
"Haiti will be reborn," he wrote in his resignation letter, which was released Thursday but dated Wednesday from Los Angeles.
