Haitian Acting Prime Minister Calls on People to Be Calm After Assassination of President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Haitian acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph has called on people to be calm after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, adding that the situation in the country is under control.

"Once again, I am calling on people to be calm. The situation is under control," Joseph said at a press conference on late Wednesday.